"My game become more unpredictable". Nadal commented his victory at the start of the Masters in Rome

Tennis news Today, 14:00
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal commenced with a triumph at the ATP 1000 clay tournament in Rome.

In the opening round of the tournament, the Spaniard secured a hard-fought victory against Dutch representative Zizou Bergs with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Reflecting on his success, the legendary Spaniard noted that his game has become more "unconventional and unpredictable."

"It wasn't my best match. Undoubtedly, I was better prepared than I performed today. But I found a way to win. It was crucial to do so at the beginning of the tournament. My game has become more unpredictable than before. Over the past two years, I haven't played often. However, I believe I can perform much better in the future than I did today," Nadal stated in a court-side interview.

In the next round of the Rome tournament, the former world number one will face off against the seventh seed, Hubert Hurkacz from Poland.

