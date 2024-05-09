An unusual reason has been cited for why De Zerbi declined to take charge of Inter at the past

Former Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi received an offer from Inter at one point but declined the Milanese club.

Former Napoli forward German Denis revealed that De Zerbi didn't even sit down for negotiations with Inter last season because he is a "big fan of Milan" and didn't want to coach a principal rival of his favorite team.

"When Inzaghi was on the brink of dismissal last season, Inter contacted De Zerbi, but I know for sure that he said 'no' to the Nerazzurri because he is a big fan of Milan," Denis told Sportitalia, as quoted by FcInter1908.

The media is currently actively discussing the topic of Roberto De Zerbi's potential departure from the position of Brighton head coach, which is fueled by uncertainty surrounding his contract.

It has been reported that Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern are interested in the coach's services. His current agreement with the Seagulls runs until 2026.