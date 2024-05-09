A club from Poland's second division will play in the Europa League

It's rare to see a club from outside their country's top league playing in European competitions, but next season may witness such a precedent.

Polish club Wisła Kraków, which competes in the country's second-tier league, won the Polish Cup by defeating Pogoń Szczecin in the final, earning the right to play in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/24 season. Today, it became known that Wisła has received UEFA certification to participate in the tournament.

However, progressing to the main rounds will be extremely challenging for Wisła as they will start from the first round of qualifiers.

The last time Wisła participated in European competitions was in the 2011/12 season. They reached the Round of 16, where they were defeated by Standard Liège.

In the Polish Second League, Wisła currently occupies sixth place, which allows them to compete in the playoffs for promotion.