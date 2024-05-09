The Milwaukee forward has sustained an Achilles tendon rupture and will undergo surgery
Basketball news Today, 13:43
Photo: NBA
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will undergo surgery.
According to insider Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo has suffered an Achilles tendon rupture and will need to undergo surgery. The timeline for his return to the basketball court has not been disclosed.
During this NBA season, Antetokounmpo played 34 games for Milwaukee, averaging 0.9 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 4.6 minutes per game.
Thanasis is a Greek professional basketball player of Nigerian descent who plays as a small forward. He was selected in the 2014 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks as the 51st overall pick.
Milwaukee ended their playoff campaign. In the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Bucks lost to Indiana 2-4 in the series.
