Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff is working on a cricket show for the BBC

Cricket News
England cricket legend Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has returned to television for the first time since being involved in a horrific accident while filming the Top Gear car show for the BBC. This is reported by The Sun.

It is reasonable to mention that in December 2022 Flintoff got into an accident at the wheel of a three-wheeled open-top car at a speed of more than 200 kilometres per hour without any airbags. The incident resulted in several broken ribs and injuries to the cricketer's face. The BBC in turn announced that it was suspending Top Gear until "the foreseeable future".

The parties then agreed that the media giant would pay Flintoff £9m in damages for loss of profits as a result of the accident for two years.

However, it has been learnt that Andrew Flintoff may return to the BBC. The former Top Gear presenter has been in talks with the film crew, as well as holding a meeting with a production company to create a second series of the BBC cricket show Field of Dreams.

Sources close to the former England cricketer say Flintoff's team began work on the show last month. Filming will begin in the spring, when it gets a little warmer, and will take place in the North of England.

It is worth recalling that 46-year-old Andrew Flintoff is a former England cricket player, and in February 2006 was captain of the England team in matches against India. In 2010, the athlete became involved in television for the first time, commentating on several World Cup darts matches, for example.

In 2012, Flintoff became a producer of a documentary film that talks about the problems with clinical depression in athletes. That same year he made his professional boxing debut, defeating Richard Dawson during a boxing night in Manchester.

In 2014, Andrew co-hosted a cookery show on Sky and soon after appeared in BBC drama Love, Lies and Records.

In 2018, it was announced that Flintoff would be joining the new Top Gear presenting team.

