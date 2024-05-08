Borussia Dortmund beat PSG in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final yesterday and will compete for the trophy in the final encounter on 1 June. Ironically, the Bumblebees will bring money to Manchester United with the final.

The details of this situation have been revealed by Nizaar Kinsella. All because of the lease of Jaydon Sancho, in the agreement of which there was a clause that if Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final, the English club received approximately 3.5 million pounds for it.

The Bumblebees paid three million pounds for the loan itself, so that in total, Manchester United's piggy bank will be replenished by 6.5 million pounds. But, given that the salary of 290 thousand pounds a week is paid by the "Mancunians", it can not be said that from the lease of Sancho "Red Devils" will get a big profit.

Earlier, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said that the club would consider keeping the winger in the team.