Harry Brooke will miss the India tour due to personal reasons. Dan Lawrence was called

Cricket News Today, 06:20
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Harry Brook is heading home from England's training camp ahead of the Test tour to India for personal reasons. According to The Guardian, he will not return in the immediate future, and Dan Lawrence from Surrey has been called up as his replacement. It is expected that Lawrence will arrive within the next 48 hours.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Brook will leave the team currently in Dubai, preparing for the start of the first Test on Thursday.

"The Brook family kindly requests confidentiality at this time. In light of this, the ECB and Harry's family kindly ask the media and the public to respect their desire for privacy and refrain from intruding into their personal space", - says a statement from the ECB.

Dan Lawrence is currently playing in the UAE in the International T20 League and has recently shown excellent performances in the short format of the game. In The Hundred, Dan was the second-highest run-scorer for London Spirit with 151 runs at a strike rate of 164.13. In the T20 Blast, he finished as Essex's second-highest run-scorer, amassing 386 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 153.1 as his team reached the final but lost to Somerset.

Lawrence has not participated in Test matches for the England team since March 2022 against the West Indies. The 26-year-old player scored 91 runs in Bridgetown in the second Test but faced challenges with consistency.

Another option for England in the first Test in India is to play both Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes instead of choosing between the two.

