The second participant in the EuroLeague Final Four has been determined.

Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos hosted Maccabi Tel Aviv on their home court in the fifth game of the series. With the series tied at 2:2, the winner would advance.

The Greeks emerged as the stronger team. Panathinaikos secured victory in regulation time with a score of 81:72.

Earlier, the defending EuroLeague champions, Real Madrid, advanced to the Final Four. Tomorrow, in the EuroLeague quarterfinals, Monaco will face Fenerbahçe and Barcelona will take on Olympiacos.

EuroLeague. Playoffs

Quarterfinals (best-of-three series)

Panathinaikos - Maccabi Tel Aviv - 81:72