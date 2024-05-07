RU RU
Bernardo Silva has set Barcelona's deadline to complete the transfer window

Bernardo Silva has set Barcelona's deadline to complete the transfer window

Football news Today, 14:38
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is a coveted player for Barcelona. He himself is also keen to move to Catalonia, but he has no intention of waiting for a transfer decision and has set a deadline for the Blaugrana to finalise the deal.

According to Diario Sport, the Portuguese will not wait until the European Championships are over, and to put it another way: Silva wants to decide on his future before he goes on holiday and rest easy after the season.

The midfielder is believed to have included a kickback clause when continuing his deal with City, implying that he wants to leave Manchester, and he wants to do so as soon as possible. It is true that the €58 million sum is an issue for Barcelona, and the blaugrana are determined to raise the money quickly to finalise the deal.

Earlier, we mentioned the reasons why Silva intends to leave Manchester City.

