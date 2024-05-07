Three-time champion of Grand Slam tournaments emerged victorious for the first time in four matches

Three-time Grand Slam tournament winner Angelique Kerber faced Lauren Davis in the first round of the WTA clay court tournament in Rome.

The German tennis player secured a convincing victory over the American representative in two sets - 6:1, 6:0. Kerber required just over an hour on the court to clinch the win.

Throughout the match, the victor committed two double faults and capitalized on 5 out of 9 break points.

In the next round, Kerber will compete against Russian player Valentina Kudermetova, performing under a neutral status.

It is worth noting that for the three-time Grand Slam winner, this victory was the first in her last four matches.

WTA, Rome

1/64 Finals

Lauren Davis (USA) - Angelique Kerber (Germany) - 1:6, 0:6