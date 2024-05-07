Three-time champion of Grand Slam tournaments emerged victorious for the first time in four matches
Tennis news Today, 14:53
Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Three-time Grand Slam tournament winner Angelique Kerber faced Lauren Davis in the first round of the WTA clay court tournament in Rome.
The German tennis player secured a convincing victory over the American representative in two sets - 6:1, 6:0. Kerber required just over an hour on the court to clinch the win.
Throughout the match, the victor committed two double faults and capitalized on 5 out of 9 break points.
In the next round, Kerber will compete against Russian player Valentina Kudermetova, performing under a neutral status.
It is worth noting that for the three-time Grand Slam winner, this victory was the first in her last four matches.
WTA, Rome
1/64 Finals
Lauren Davis (USA) - Angelique Kerber (Germany) - 1:6, 0:6
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Football news 05 may 2024, 06:58 A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-owner of Leeds United
Football news 05 may 2024, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:53 Three-time champion of Grand Slam tournaments emerged victorious for the first time in four matches Football news Today, 14:38 Bernardo Silva has set Barcelona's deadline to complete the transfer window Football news Today, 14:17 Mbappe will be in the starting. PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: starting lineups Football news Today, 14:13 It is known who will decide on van Dijk's future at Liverpool Football news Today, 13:59 "I've not come here with fear". Bayern captain remains optimistic ahead of return leg against Real Hockey news Today, 13:35 The NHL has identified three contenders for the title of the best player of the 2023/24 season Football news Today, 13:33 Chelsea will point their forward at the door in the summer Boxing News Today, 12:59 A striking former world boxing champion is ending her athletic career due to a head injury Cricket News Today, 12:58 ISIS threatens to disrupt T20 Cricket World Cup matches Football news Today, 12:38 Maradona's lost Golden Ball to be auctioned off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2024 Football Today San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball 08 may 2024 Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024