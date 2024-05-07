RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel prediction Photo: https://lastwordonsports.com/ Author unknown
Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka
WTA Rome 2024 08 may 2024, 07:00 Naomi Osaka - Clara Burel
Rome , Foro Italico
Clara Burel Clara Burel
Prediction on game W1(-2,5)
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

A prestigious tennis tournament has already started in Rome, where Naomi Osaka - Clara Burel will meet in the first round. Forecast for the match of these tennis players is made by Dailysports experts.

Naomi Osaka

The return to tennis after the birth of a child is not easy for Osaka, it is still difficult for her to show high results at tournaments. Now the athlete is ranked 173rd in the world classification, but of course, she should go higher, because she used to top the ranking. The Japanese athlete is 26 years old, and this is the prime of her powers, so she has every chance to return to the top level.

Osaka had her most successful tournament this year in Doha, where she reached the quarterfinals, where she lost to the experienced Karolina Pliskova. The athlete managed to play three matches on the ground, of which she lost two.

Clara Burel

The French tennis player is still considered a good middle-ranked player, as she is ranked 45th in the world rankings. There is time for progress, after all, the Frenchwoman is 23 years old. The tennis player is not remembered for high-profile results this year, she recently played at the Challenger in France, where she was the first seed, but managed to fall out at the quarterfinal stage, losing to an opponent from the second hundred.

Burel is not an athlete from whom to expect sensations in Rome, even a win over Osaka will clearly add to her credibility, even though the Japanese is not in her best form, but remains dangerous.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Previously, the tennis players have never played each other.
  • Osaka has 9 wins and suffered 8 defeats this season.
  • Burel has played 23 games in the current season, winning 12 of them.

Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel Prediction

In this pair the Japanese is the favorite, although Burel is higher in the rankings, she is far from her upcoming opponent in terms of status and fame. Osaka's games are always unpredictable, because the athlete has not yet gained a stable form. Let's bet on the success of the former world number one with -2.5 game.

Prediction on game W1(-2,5)
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.78 Dallas Mavericks Recommended BetWinner
San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots SC prediction US Open Cup Today, 22:00 San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 San Jose Earthquakes Odds: 1.71 Oakland Roots SC Bet now MelBet
Zrinjski Mostar vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup 08 may 2024, 12:00 Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Zrinjski Mostar Odds: 2.02 Borac Banja Luka Bet now MelBet
Club Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction Europa Conference League 08 may 2024, 12:45 Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Club Brugge Odds: 1.53 Fiorentina Recommended 1xBet
Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction Euroleague 08 may 2024, 13:00 Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Monaco Odds: 1.6 Fenerbahce Bet now BetWinner
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:34 The 35-year-old defender was named the best player of the semi-final. PSG vs Dortmund player ratings Football news Today, 16:52 A second chance for Reus and Hummels. Borussia Dortmund reached the final of the Champions League Basketball news Today, 16:21 The second participant in the EuroLeague Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:07 Almost surpassed Arsenal. PSG fielding the youngest lineup in the ECL semi-final in 15 years Football news Today, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund Tennis news Today, 14:53 Three-time champion of Grand Slam tournaments emerged victorious for the first time in four matches Football news Today, 14:38 Bernardo Silva has set Barcelona's deadline to complete the transfer window Football news Today, 14:17 Mbappe will be in the starting. PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: starting lineups Football news Today, 14:13 It is known who will decide on van Dijk's future at Liverpool Football news Today, 13:59 "I've not come here with fear". Bayern captain remains optimistic ahead of return leg against Real
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on May 8, 2024 Football Today San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Tennis 08 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball 08 may 2024 Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football 08 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024