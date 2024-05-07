Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2,5) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

A prestigious tennis tournament has already started in Rome, where Naomi Osaka - Clara Burel will meet in the first round. Forecast for the match of these tennis players is made by Dailysports experts.

Naomi Osaka

The return to tennis after the birth of a child is not easy for Osaka, it is still difficult for her to show high results at tournaments. Now the athlete is ranked 173rd in the world classification, but of course, she should go higher, because she used to top the ranking. The Japanese athlete is 26 years old, and this is the prime of her powers, so she has every chance to return to the top level.

Osaka had her most successful tournament this year in Doha, where she reached the quarterfinals, where she lost to the experienced Karolina Pliskova. The athlete managed to play three matches on the ground, of which she lost two.

Clara Burel

The French tennis player is still considered a good middle-ranked player, as she is ranked 45th in the world rankings. There is time for progress, after all, the Frenchwoman is 23 years old. The tennis player is not remembered for high-profile results this year, she recently played at the Challenger in France, where she was the first seed, but managed to fall out at the quarterfinal stage, losing to an opponent from the second hundred.

Burel is not an athlete from whom to expect sensations in Rome, even a win over Osaka will clearly add to her credibility, even though the Japanese is not in her best form, but remains dangerous.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Previously, the tennis players have never played each other.

Osaka has 9 wins and suffered 8 defeats this season.

Burel has played 23 games in the current season, winning 12 of them.

Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel Prediction

In this pair the Japanese is the favorite, although Burel is higher in the rankings, she is far from her upcoming opponent in terms of status and fame. Osaka's games are always unpredictable, because the athlete has not yet gained a stable form. Let's bet on the success of the former world number one with -2.5 game.