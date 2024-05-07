RU RU
A second chance for Reus and Hummels. Borussia Dortmund reached the final of the Champions League

A second chance for Reus and Hummels. Borussia Dortmund reached the final of the Champions League

Football news Today, 16:52
Liam Carter
A second chance for Reus and Hummels. Borussia Dortmund reached the final of the Champions League Photo: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund clashed at Parc des Princes for a spot in the Champions League final. The Parisian team needed to overturn the deficit from the first leg after a 0:1 defeat.

The Parisians started the match more energetically; however, they created few genuinely threatening moments in the first half. The hosts failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity at the beginning of the second half, when Zair-Emery struck the post from close range.

Immediately after, PSG conceded a goal. Hummels headed in a delivery from Brandt, sending shockwaves through the stands. As the hour mark approached, the post came to Kobel's rescue once again, this time after Mendes' shot.

Towards the end of the match, the hosts mounted an onslaught on the German team's goal. In the 86th minute, the crossbar came to Kobel's aid after Mbappé's strike. Then, Verratti struck the woodwork with a thunderous effort.

This will be the third Champions League final for the "Yellow and Blacks." They won the trophy in 1997 and finished as runners-up to Bayern Munich in 2013. Two current Dortmund players, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, participated in that match. They lost then, but now have a chance to lift the coveted trophy.

The second finalist will be determined tomorrow night after the second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

  • Champions League, Semi-final
    Second Leg
    Paris Saint-Germain - Borussia Dortmund - 0:1 (0:2 on aggregate)
    Goal: Hummels, 50
Borussia Dortmund Paris Saint-Germain Champions League
