Almost surpassed Arsenal. PSG fielding the youngest lineup in the ECL semi-final in 15 years

Paris Saint-Germain hosts Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The average age of PSG's starting lineup this evening is just 24 years and 157 days.

This marks the youngest starting lineup in a Champions League semi-final match since Arsenal in May 2009. On May 5, 2009, Arsène Wenger fielded a lineup with an average age of 24 years and 26 days in a match against Manchester United.

Interestingly, Wenger's youthful squad at the time suffered a 1-3 defeat to their formidable opponent at the Emirates and failed to reach the Champions League final for the second time in their history.

In defense for the Gunners were Johan Djourou and Kieran Gibbs, while the young midfield comprised Alex Song, Samir Nasri, Cesc Fàbregas, and Theo Walcott. Leading the attacking line was Emmanuel Adebayor.