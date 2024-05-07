RU RU
The 35-year-old defender was named the best player of the semi-final. PSG vs Dortmund player ratings

Football news Today, 17:34
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The 35-year-old defender named the best player of the semi-final. PSG vs Dortmund player ratings Photo: twitter.com/BVB / Author unknown

Borussia Dortmund made it to the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in their history. In the semi-final of the tournament, the Bumblebees sensationally defeated PSG without conceding a single goal from the team and its leader, Kylian Mbappé.

The key in the second game of the rivals can be considered a goal by Mats Hummels: The 35-year-old Dortmund veteran successfully played a header near the PSG goal.

According to analysts, it was Hummels who deserved the title of the best player of the match. Also among the best are Nico Schlotterbeck and Gregor Kobel.

Kylian Mbappé, according to analysts, received a score of around 7.0 - 7.5 for this match. This displays his team's average score for this match.

Player ratings by Flashscore

Player ratings by Sofascore

Player ratings by Sofascore

We would like to remind you that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet in the second semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

