New details of Ryan Garcia's doping scandal have emerged

New details have emerged regarding the doping scandal involving the first welterweight boxer, Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KO).

As reported by insider and journalist Dan Rafael, the boxer's doping test for the prohibited substance PED 19-norandrostenedione showed a negative result. Consequently, the athlete did not ingest this substance before the fight with Devin Haney.

However, further tests will be conducted on the "B" samples for ostarine, which were taken from Garcia on April 19th and 20th. This will be done on May 22nd. Following this, the final verdict will be known.

Recall that Garcia tested positive for doping, detecting the prohibited substance ostarine in his body before the fight against Haney. The "Flash" himself stated that he has never taken steroids in his life.

He emphasizes that he defeated Haney fairly and justly. Additionally, Garcia stated his intention to file a lawsuit against WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).

Garcia defeated Haney by split decision, knocking down his opponent three times during the bout.