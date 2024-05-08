RU RU
An unacceptably large sum. Grealish has once again been fined for a driving offence

An unacceptably large sum. Grealish has once again been fined for a driving offence

Football news Today, 09:00
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Last July, Manchester City star Jack Grealish exceeded the speed limit by 14mph, which he himself admitted to, before Themis, who fined the midfielder £1,000.

The player himself did not appear at the trial, but his lawyer John Dye, according to the Daily Mail, apologised on behalf of Grealish. The judges, however, fined the midfielder £666 and ordered him to pay court costs of £110 and victim's costs of £266.

It's not the first time Grealish has been in trouble at the wheel. In March 2020, the 28-year-old crashed his car as well as two parked cars nearby during a lockdown. Witnesses, however, said he smelled of alcohol and his speech was incoherent.

He then exceeded the speed limit while travelling on the M42 road, which links Bromsgrove and Worcestershire, at speeds in excess of 90mph. On the combination of these incidents, Grealish was disqualified from driving for nine months and fined almost £83,000.

