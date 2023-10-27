The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round

From Thursday to Sunday, the tenth round of the Premier League of South Africa will take place. In this round, Golden Arrows will face Kaizer Chiefs, Richards Bay will play against Cape Town City, and TS Galaxy will go up against Sekhukhune.

All times are in Central European Time (CET).

Premier League 10th Round

October 26

SuperSport United - Royal AM - 3:1

October 27

Orlando Pirates - Polokwane City - 1:1

October 28

Golden Arrows - Kaizer Chiefs - 15:30

Chippa United - AmaZulu - 17:45

October 29

Richards Bay - Cape Town City - 14:30

TS Galaxy - Sekhukhune - 14:30

League Table

Premier League 11th Round

November 7

Cape Town City - Chippa United - 18:30

Orlando Pirates - Sekhukhune - 18:30

Royal AM - Golden Arrows - 18:30

Stellenbosch - Richards Bay - 18:30

November 8