The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Football news Today, 16:00
From Thursday to Sunday, the tenth round of the Premier League of South Africa will take place. In this round, Golden Arrows will face Kaizer Chiefs, Richards Bay will play against Cape Town City, and TS Galaxy will go up against Sekhukhune.
All times are in Central European Time (CET).
Premier League 10th Round
October 26
- SuperSport United - Royal AM - 3:1
October 27
- Orlando Pirates - Polokwane City - 1:1
October 28
- Golden Arrows - Kaizer Chiefs - 15:30
- Chippa United - AmaZulu - 17:45
October 29
- Richards Bay - Cape Town City - 14:30
- TS Galaxy - Sekhukhune - 14:30
League Table
Premier League 11th Round
November 7
- Cape Town City - Chippa United - 18:30
- Orlando Pirates - Sekhukhune - 18:30
- Royal AM - Golden Arrows - 18:30
- Stellenbosch - Richards Bay - 18:30
November 8
- AmaZulu - Mamelodi Sundowns - 16:00
- Kaizer Chiefs - Cape Town Spurs - 18:30
- Polokwane City - SuperSport United - 18:30
- Swallows - TS Galaxy - 18:30
