The Madrid derby ended in a draw. Real Madrid failed to defeat Rayo Vallecano

In the 25th round of La Liga, Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano clashed on the pitch.

The teams exchanged goals in the first half. Joselu put Real ahead as early as the 3rd minute. The Spaniard found himself in open space, receiving a phenomenal pass from Valverde in the penalty area, and sent the ball into the net with a falling shot towards the right post.

Nevertheless, Rayo did not give up and managed to equalize in the middle of the half. The referee awarded a controversial penalty to Rayo for a handball by Camavinga in the Real Madrid's penalty area. Raul De Tomas converted the penalty, outplaying Lunin from the spot.

In the second half, Real Madrid had the advantage but failed to create many clear scoring opportunities. In the 80th minute, Kroos threatened the Macedonian goalkeeper with a dangerous shot, but Dimitrievski managed to deal with the threat, deflecting the shot from the German midfielder.

The remaining time saw Real Madrid pushing forward in attacks but failing to score. Additionally, Carvajal received a second yellow card for a rough challenge from an opponent.

With 62 points, Real Madrid continues to lead La Liga, but Girona has the chance to reduce the gap to three points. Rayo stands at the 14th position.

La Liga, 25th round

Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid - 1:1

Goals: De Tomas (penalty) 27, Joselu, 3

Dismissal: Carvajal, 90+5 (second yellow card)