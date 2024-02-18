Was it a handball? Controversial penalty against Real Madrid in the match with Rayo Vallecano

Currently, the match of the 25th round of the Spanish La Liga is underway, where Rayo Vallecano hosts the league leaders, Real Madrid.

The guests quickly opened the scoring in the match. Federico Valverde delivered an incredible pass to Joselu, who, while falling, managed to put the ball into the net. There was a question regarding the offside of the "Los Blancos" forward, but after the assistant referees reviewed the replay, the goal was awarded.

However, the use of the VAR system was required again in the 24th minute.

During Rayo Vallecano's attack, Alfonso Espino broke through from the left flank and passed the ball to Oscar Trejo in the vicinity of the eleven-meter mark, and the home team's forward shot at goal, but the ball went over the crossbar after hitting Eduardo Camavinga's hand.

Is Camavinga meant to chop off his hands to prevent this? He literally had his arms right next to his chest? Honestly don’t know the handball rule anymore. pic.twitter.com/KbpAVFbFLq — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) February 18, 2024

It is quite difficult to unequivocally determine whether this handball constitutes a rule violation. The hand of the French defender was below the shoulder but was not pressed against the body and altered the trajectory of the ball. It is also worth noting that the distance from Trejo to Camavinga was very short, and he did not have time to react to the shot.

The match referee, Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz, waited for input from the assistant referees for a long time and then went to review the replay himself. Returning to the field after a minute, the referee pointed to the spot, and Raul de Tomas stepped up to take the penalty.

After outplaying Real's goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, he managed to equalize the score and give hope to his team.

At the end of the first half, the score remained level at 1-1.