Smouha vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips – May 5, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Smouha SC vs Zamalek SC prediction twitter.com/ZSCOfficial
Smouha SC Smouha SC
Premier League Egypt 05 may 2024, 12:00 Smouha SC - Zamalek SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Zamalek SC Zamalek SC
On Sunday, May 5th, in the 21st round match of the Egyptian Premier League, Smouha will compete against Zamalek. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. The match forecast and bets for this encounter have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Smouha

Smouha is enjoying a remarkably strong season. After 20 rounds, Smouha holds the seventh position with 28 points to their credit. However, the competition at the top of the league table is fierce, with Smouha trailing the fifth place by just one point. Heading into the match against Zamalek, Smouha is in excellent form. In their previous fixture, they defeated Arab Contractors away with a score of 0-1, and prior to that, they triumphed at home against Baladeyet Al-Mehalla with a scoreline of 4-0. In their last 5 matches, Smouha has garnered 9 points.

Zamalek

Due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, Zamalek has only played 14 matches so far, explaining their 12th position with 24 points. However, in terms of points per game, Zamalek confidently holds the third spot. Notably, in the CAF Confederation Cup, the giants of Egyptian football have reached the final where they will face Berkane. In the Premier League, Zamalek has secured three consecutive victories. In their previous outing, the "White Knights" defeated Bank of Egypt 1-0, and before that, they clinched an important 2-1 victory against their arch-rivals Al Ahly.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the 4th round of the current season, Zamalek thrashed Smouha 5-1.
  • Smouha has only won 1 out of their last 14 encounters against Zamalek.

Smouha vs Zamalek prediction

While Smouha is in good form, Zamalek possesses all the qualities to extend their winning streak. I favor the guests to secure victory.

Prediction on game Win Zamalek SC
Odds: 1.71

