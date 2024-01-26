The line-ups for the NBA All-Star Game have been announced
Basketball news Today, 02:54
The line-ups for the NBA All-Star Game have been announced
The NBA has officially announced the starting lineups for this season's All-Star Game, which will be held on 18 February in Indiana.
- Western Conference: LeBron James (Lakers), Nikola Jokić (Denver), Kevin Durant (Phoenix), Luka Dončić (Dallas), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma).
- Eastern Conference: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Jayson Tatum (Boston), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee).
For LeBron James, this All-Star Game call-up was the 20th of his career, which is an NBA record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton were selected to the starting five for the first time.
LeBron will captain the Western Conference team, while Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the Eastern Conference team.
Popular news
Tennis news Today, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 15:45 This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place
Biathlon News Yesterday, 14:00 The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery
Football news Yesterday, 13:11 The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club
Football news Yesterday, 12:06 Saudi Arabia and Thailand are the final participants in the Asian Cup play-offs. Results of Group F
Football news Yesterday, 10:35 VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:04 Chelsea head coach has compared his striker to Kane Football news Today, 03:24 Bayern is close to transfer of Galatasaray's defender Basketball news Today, 02:54 The line-ups for the NBA All-Star Game have been announced Tennis news Today, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open Hockey news Today, 01:52 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 17:20 Nigeria vs Cameroon: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Manchester City and PSG has acquired talents, Bayern found a defender. Daily Digest for Januаry 25 Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Atlético defeated Sevilla, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:36 Angola vs Namibia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Almería vs Alavés prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024