The line-ups for the NBA All-Star Game have been announced

The NBA has officially announced the starting lineups for this season's All-Star Game, which will be held on 18 February in Indiana.

Western Conference: LeBron James (Lakers), Nikola Jokić (Denver), Kevin Durant (Phoenix), Luka Dončić (Dallas), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma).

LeBron James (Lakers), Nikola Jokić (Denver), Kevin Durant (Phoenix), Luka Dončić (Dallas), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma). Eastern Conference: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Jayson Tatum (Boston), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee).

For LeBron James, this All-Star Game call-up was the 20th of his career, which is an NBA record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton were selected to the starting five for the first time.

LeBron will captain the Western Conference team, while Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the Eastern Conference team.