The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule

In the nocturnal hours from Friday, the 3rd of November to Saturday, the 4th of November, the NBA regular championship matches of the 2023-24 season will unfold. Notably, Milwaukee will engage with New York, Denver shall host Dallas, and Chicago will contend with Brooklyn.

Time - Central European Time (CET).

NBA. Complete schedule of matches

Indiana - Cleveland - 00:00

Milwaukee - New York - 00:30

Miami - Washington - 1:00

Oklahoma - Golden State - 1:00

Chicago - Brooklyn - 1:00

Denver - Dallas - 3:00

Portland - Memphis - 3:00

Eastern Conference Standings

Standings provided by Sofascore

Western Conference Standings

Standings provided by Sofascore

Schedule for the next game day