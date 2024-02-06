The La Liga legend will miss around 2 months due to injury

Experienced Betis leader Isco will miss between 1.5 to 2 months due to an injury, as reported by the club's official website.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left knee. The club's medical staff decided that the player would undergo conservative treatment without surgical intervention.

Isco will not only miss the upcoming Betis matches in La Liga but also won't be able to contribute to the team in the Conference League play-off games against Dinamo Zagreb.

The former Real Madrid midfielder terminated his contract with Sevilla in the winter of 2023 and remained without a club for six months. In the summer, he joined Betis as a free agent. In 29 matches across all competitions, Isco has scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists.

Recently, Betis extended Isco's contract until the summer of 2027.