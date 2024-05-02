"This is a well-deserved victory," remarked the Borussia coach regarding the triumph over PSG

Following the victorious match against PSG, Borussia Dortmund's coach Edin Terzić shared his thoughts.

The coach expressed that his team's victory was fully deserved. He commended the team's collective effort and remarked that the performance was satisfactory.

"We could have scored more goals, but they could have as well. Therefore, in my opinion, the result is fair. We covered a lot of ground, but in such a match, it's necessary. We need to pave our way to Wembley. All we need right now is a draw in the return leg, but we also aim to win next week. We have a slight advantage and a good opportunity," the coach added.

Additionally, PSG's head coach Luis Enrique commented on the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Borussia Dortmund. According to the expert, it was widely understood that it wouldn't be easy, given the stakes of the semifinal.

It is worth recalling that Borussia Dortmund secured a slender advantage over PSG, clinching a pivotal victory in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal. The return leg is scheduled for the ensuing week, on May 7th, in France.