We knew it wouldn't be easy. PSG head coach comments on defeat to Borussia Dortmund

The head coach of PSG, Luis Enrique, offered insights on the first UEFA Champions League semifinal match against Borussia Dortmund.

According to the tactician, it was widely understood that the challenge ahead would not be facile, given the gravity of the semifinal stage. Enrique emphasized the necessity of analyzing the intricacies crafted by both teams, acknowledging the complexity of the encounter.

"It was universally acknowledged that this endeavor would not be devoid of challenges. This is the zenith of the Champions League. The dressing room bears a tinge of melancholy, particularly after striking the goalposts twice. However, our supporters propelled us throughout the match. It must be acknowledged that this is an exceptional stadium, whose supporters possess an unparalleled ability to bolster their team," stated the PSG coach.

He further observed that both teams generated numerous opportunities, yet only one was capitalized upon. Additionally, Enrique noted the significant influence of Borussia's supporters, but affirmed that in the return leg, this factor will favor the Parisians.

Recall that Borussia Dortmund secured a slender advantage over PSG, clinching a pivotal victory in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal. The return leg is scheduled for the ensuing week, on May 7th, in France.