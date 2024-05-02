RU RU
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 02:32
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: https://twitter.com/bayer04fussball

In one of the UEFA Europa League semifinals, Roma will host Bayer Leverkusen on their turf. The Dailysports team has compiled information for you on where and when to watch this match.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: what to know about the match?

The Wolves, quite unexpectedly, clinched the second spot in their Europa League group. They amassed 13 points in six matches, edging past Slavia Prague by two points. Thus, Roma commenced the knockout phase from the round of 16. They defeated Feyenoord with an aggregate score of 3-2, triumphed over Brighton 4-1, and faced AC Milan in the quarterfinals. The Romans secured a 1-0 victory away and a 2-1 win at home. Moreover, Roma is displaying commendable results in their domestic league, currently occupying the fifth position. Overall, following the change in management, the Wolves exhibit exceptional football. Under De Rossi's guidance in 20 matches, the team suffered only three defeats. It's worth noting that Roma has reached the semifinals of European competitions for the third consecutive year, previously reaching the semifinals of the Conference League and Europa League.

The Pharmacists are showcasing remarkable football in the current season. They effortlessly claimed the top spot in the Europa League group stage and advanced to the round of 16. On their path to the semifinals, Bayer defeated Karabakh 5-4 on aggregate in two matches and West Ham 3-1. Furthermore, Leverkusen has yet to taste defeat this season. They have already secured the Bundesliga title, a first in their history. Additionally, the team under Habí Alonso's leadership has reached the final of the German Cup and now the semifinals of the Europa League. It's noteworthy that the Spanish tactician will remain at Bayer for the next season, despite interest from several other clubs.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: when and where the match will take place

The UEFA Europa League semifinal match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Thursday, May 2nd, starting at 21:00 Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
  • United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • Algeria - TOD, beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - QQ Sports Live, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony, Jio tv
  • Ireland - Virgin, discovery, TNT
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Palestine - beIN, TOD
  • Panama - Star +, ESPN
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
