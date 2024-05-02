The Bundesliga has secured five spots for the next season of the UEFA Champions League

The victory of Borussia Dortmund over PSG in the first leg of the semifinal with a score of 1-0 has significantly bolstered the Bundesliga.

According to UEFA regulations, the top two countries in the seasonal coefficient standings earn an additional, fifth spot in the Champions League for the following campaign. It is already known that Italy and Germany will be granted this privilege. Italy currently holds 19.428 points for the season, leading the standings, while Germany's coefficient stands at 18.071.

Interestingly, Borussia Dortmund is currently in fifth place in their domestic league. Thus, the Yellow-Blacks have secured themselves a spot in the Champions League. Furthermore, in the event of triumph in the primary European campaign, the Bundesliga will secure six spots in the Champions League.

It is worth noting that from the next season, an entirely new format of the Champions League awaits us. Instead of the traditional group stage, 36 teams will compete in a single league format, with each team playing 8 matches against different opponents.

