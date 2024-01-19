The former PSG winger has made a decision regarding his future club

Former PSG winger Goncalo Guedes is close to returning to the Spanish league.

As reported by insider Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese player has undergone a medical examination at Villarreal and is ready to join the "Yellow Submarine." His contract is owned by English Wolverhampton, but for a year now, he has been playing on loan at Benfica.

However, the loan agreement with the Portuguese club will be terminated, and Guedes will be able to join his new team in this transfer window. The Spanish league is not unfamiliar to Goncalo, as he represented Valencia from 2017 to 2022, having arrived from PSG, where he played only in the second half of the 2016/2017 season.

The transfer fee is still unknown, but Transfermarkt values the 27-year-old winger at 18 million euros. In the current season, Guedes has played in 14 matches for Benfica, accumulating only 275 minutes of playing time. During this time, he contributed with two assists.

Earlier, the "Eagles" dismissed all media reports regarding the sale of their young midfielder Joao Neves.