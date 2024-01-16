Benfica responded regarding negotiations with United about a youth squad player

Benfica has issued an explanation regarding negotiations with them for youth squad player João Neves.

According to the Lisbon-based club, neither Manchester United nor any other team has contacted them regarding a potential transfer for the young midfielder João Neves. Benfica also added that they have no intention of engaging in discussions with other clubs.

Recall that journalist Fabrizio Romano had reported that scouts from the Manchester United specifically traveled to Portugal to observe Benfica's midfielder João Neves.

According to the insider, the "Red Devils" intend to complete the transfer of the 19-year-old player in the upcoming transfer window. In the current season, Neves has played 16 matches for Benfica in various tournaments, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The deal with the young talent and the Portuguese club is valid until June 2028.