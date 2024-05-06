Bayer will take the fight to Barcelona for Girona captain

Bayer Leverkusen, who became German champions for the first time in history, is already starting to plan their squad for the next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayer is interested in acquiring the captain and central midfielder of the sensational Girona, Aleix Garcia. Leverkusen has already made an inquiry to Girona to learn the potential transfer conditions.

Barcelona is also interested in Aleix Garcia, having tried to sign him back in January. However, there have been no new negotiations between the clubs so far.

In the current season, Aleix Garcia has played 36 matches across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 6 assists. Recall that after defeating Barcelona (4-2), Girona qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

In the game against Eintracht (5-1), Bayer equaled Benfica's record for the most consecutive matches without defeat in European football - 48 matches. If Bayer does not lose to Roma on Thursday, May 9, they will become the absolute record holders.