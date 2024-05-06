RU RU
Main Predictions Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024

NHL playoffs are in full swing, the names of all quarterfinalists of the tournament have already been determined. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the match Florida Panthers - Boston Bruins, the rivals will hold their first meeting of the series on May 7.

Florida Panthers

In the regular season, Florida finished third in the East, the gap from the winner of the conference was 4 points. Despite the high position, the team fell to powerful Tampa in the first round of the playoffs, matches against which turned out to be interesting and entertaining. In the end, the Panthers won 4-1, showing a solid level of hockey.

With such a game Florida can fight this season for something significant, especially since they managed to save energy in the first series, because they passed the opponent quickly enough.

Boston Bruins

Boston was only a point behind in the regular season from the upcoming opponent, giving out not the best finish. Already in the first round of back-to-back meetings the Bruins had problems, although they led 3-1 in the series, Toronto managed to equalize the score. Everything was decided in the seventh game, in which Boston won a home victory with a score of 2:1, and the decisive puck was able to throw only in overtime.

The Bruins spent more energy on the first round than the upcoming opponent, which may affect the physical condition of the players. It's hard to start on the road, but we should try to win in someone else's den for once.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The rivals crossed paths this season four times in the regular season, in all cases Boston won, but all matches were hard fought, and twice the Bruins won only in overtime.
  • Florida has 29 wins in 44 meetings this season.
  • Boston has won 25 of 44 games on the road.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Prediction

An interesting series is expected, as two strong teams will meet, Florida is the favorite in the first meeting, this is due to the factor of its arena, as well as freshness compared to the opponent. We consider a bet on a clean win for the Panthers a promising bet.

