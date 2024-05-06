Newcastle will strengthen their defensive line with two signings they won't spend a pound on

Newcastle has had significant problems in the centre of defence recently, with Sven Bothman and Jamal Lascelles tearing cruciate knee ligaments, forcing the Forties to reinforce the centre-back position unscheduled. Amazingly, Eddie Howe will manage to do this without spending a pound.

Newcastle will sign two centre-backs who have contracts expiring in the summer, and their names have been revealed by Football Insider. They are Bournemouth player Lloyd Kelly and Fulham representative Tosin Adarabiyo. Both players have turned down offers from their clubs and will become free agents at the end of the season.

This is something Newcastle are ready to capitalise on by inviting Kelly and Adarabiyo to join them. Nevertheless, St James' Park will have a top class centre-back in the summer and he is the main transfer target for the Magpies for the summer.