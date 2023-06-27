The famous soccer coach passed away

The legendary British soccer coach Craig Brown has passed away.

The former Scotland head coach has died at the age of 83 after a short illness.

The specialist worked with the Scotland national team from 1993 to 2001. He led the team to the Euro 1996 and 1998 FIFA World Cups.

At the helm of the national team he played 70 matches, the highest figure for the team.

He also coached Motherwell, Clyde, Aberdeen, Preston North End and Derby County.