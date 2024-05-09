A Real midfielder sustained injury during match against Bayern. His participation in final is doubt

Real Madrid secured their spot in the Champions League final after defeating Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semi-final (2:1). Two late goals from Joselu sealed the victory for the "Los Blancos".

However, the match also brought some unpleasant news for the Royal Club. Their key midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, suffered a muscular injury last night. The midfielder was substituted in the 70th minute of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Diario AS, the footballer may risk not recovering in time for the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. However, his participation in Euro 2024 remains unaffected.

This season, the 24-year-old Frenchman has appeared in 38 matches for the "Whites", scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist.

In the Champions League final, Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund. The match is set to take place on June 1st at Wembley Stadium in London. Earlier, Carlo Ancelotti's team secured the Spanish league title prematurely.