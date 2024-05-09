Carlo Ancelotti has set an all-time record in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid advanced to the final of the UEFA Champions League by defeating Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semi-final (2:1).

This match held particular significance for the head coach of the "Los Blancos," Carlo Ancelotti. According to journalist Will Jeanes, the Italian specialist marked his 203rd match as the head coach in the prestigious club tournament, setting an absolute record.

In this regard, Papa Carlo surpassed the legendary former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, who had 202 matches to his name.

The top 10 coaches by the number of matches in the Champions League also include:

Arsène Wenger - 190;

Pep Guardiola - 171;

José Mourinho - 151;

Mircea Lucescu - 115;

Diego Simeone - 105;

Jürgen Klopp - 102;

Massimiliano Allegri - 100;

Ottmar Hitzfeld - 97.

In the Champions League final, Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund, aiming to secure their 15th title as Europe's top team.