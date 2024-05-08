Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-7,5) Odds: 1.81 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the second round of the tournament in Rome, Iga Sventek - Bernard Pera will hold their meeting. Exclusive prediction for this meeting prepared by Dailysports experts.

Iga Swiatek

The introduction of the Polish tennis player should start with the fact that she is the first racket of the world, such a title speaks for itself. Swiatek fully corresponds to her status, only this year she managed to win three prestigious tournaments, including a recent triumph in Madrid, defeating Sobolenko in a hard-fought final.

In Rome, the Polish starts from the second round, which is quite logical if we take into account the seeding. Of course, Swiatek is among the main favorites for this tournament, especially since the athlete is in good shape.

Bernarda Pera

The American athlete is 29 years old, although there were no significant tennis achievements in her career. Bera is a typical strong middle seed who should be taken seriously. The tennis player plays consistently, she mostly wins 3-4 matches per tournament. The minimum task has already been accomplished in Rome, where the American has already won three matches.

It all started with qualification and victory over Watson - 7:6, 6:3, then passed Bondar - 3:6, 6:4, 6:2. Already in the main set Pera passed fellow countrywoman Dolehide - 7:6, 6:3. The American is ranked 77th in the world rankings. The match against the world number one will be a big test.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The tennis players have crossed paths twice, with the Polish player winning both times, including once on dirt last year in Madrid.

Swiatek has 32 wins in 36 meetings this year.

Pera has won 20 matches out of 32.

Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera Prediction

No one expects a fight in this meeting, this season Swiatek has shown many times how ruthless she can be. There is a high probability of a confident victory for the Polish player this time too. Pera is lower class, but must show her best tennis against the world number one. We will risk to bet on the success of Swiatek with -7.5 games.