The MLS club has signed a 14-year-old prodigy to a professional contract

Football news Today, 10:34
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The wonderkid of the Philadelphia Union MLS club, Kavan Sullivan, has officially signed a professional contract with his club.

Sullivan has become the youngest player in the history of his club to sign a professional contract. This attacking midfielder is only 14 years old, turning 15 in September of this year.

In MLS history, Sullivan is the fifth youngest player to sign a professional contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sullivan will not stay in the USA for long. His transfer to Manchester City is just a matter of time. According to the insider's information, the English champions are already preparing all the final documents. It is expected that he will join Manchester City in the summer of 2027.

As part of the U-15 USA national team, Kavan Sullivan scored 5 goals in 9 matches.

It's worth noting that the youngest player in MLS history is Freddy Adu, who made his debut for DC United at the age of 14 years, 10 months, and 1 day.

