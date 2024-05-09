Leeds are preparing to lose their main star, who is interested in five top clubs at once

Leeds failed to secure a direct promotion to the Premier League, and now Daniel Farke's side have to fight for promotion in the play-offs. Actually, it depends on them and whether the team will be able to keep their main star.

Top Premier League clubs as well as Napoli and Juventus are keeping tabs on Leeds winger Cricencio Summerville, and according to TEAMtalk, if the team don't get promoted, it will be impossible to keep him in the Championships.

Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Napoli, Juventus are just a short list of those who want to get their hands on the Dutch winger, and they can do so for as little as £30 million.

Summerville has scored 20 goals and 10 assists in 46 Leeds games this season, and he can improve his scoring touch on Sunday when Farke's side host Norwich in the first leg of their Premier League play-off semi-final.