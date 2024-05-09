RU RU
Tuchel elucidated the reason of Kane's substitution in the match against Real Madrid

Tuchel elucidated the reason of Kane's substitution in the match against Real Madrid

Today, 09:35
Liam Carter
Tuchel elucidated the reason of Kane's substitution Kane in the match against Real Madrid Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich suffered a defeat against Real Madrid (1:2) in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, thus ending their quest for the trophy.

On the 84th minute, the head coach of the Munich team, Thomas Tuchel, replaced the team's leader, Harry Kane, after which Bayern conceded twice.

According to Tuchel, such a decision was prompted by the fact that the English forward was experiencing discomfort in the back. Additionally, Serge Gnabry encountered issues with his Achilles tendon once again.

"Kane was unable to continue the game. We had to replace all four attacking players. Harry had back problems.

As for Gnabry? It's his Achilles tendon again. The same injury, Achilles tendon, it has been going on for some time now." Tuchel said.

For the first time in 12 years, Bayern Munich will conclude the season without a single title. Tuchel's team exited the UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals, were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal in the round of 16, and Bayer became the Bundesliga champion.

