Bayern Munich suffered a 1-2 defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, exiting the playoffs with a 3-4 aggregate score.

This marks the first time in 12 years that the German side concludes a season without any silverware. They bowed out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals, were eliminated from the German Cup in the round of 16, while Bayer Leverkusen clinched the Bundesliga title. The last time such an occurrence took place was in the 2011-12 season.

As jests circulate on social media, it's humorously suggested that Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich to secure titles, but the outcome turned out quite the opposite.

The situation did not escape the attention of the globally recognized company, Domino's Pizza, which unveiled a pizza named "Harry Kane's Trophy."

It will be recalled that in the 88th and 90+1 minutes, Joselu scored a double and brought Real Madrid an incredible, strong-willed victory. Madrid wins the aggregate score of the two matches 4-3 and advances to the UEFA Champions League final, where it will play Borussia Dortmund.

