"Whatever happens." Davies commented on rumours of a move to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a long time, and it has been reported that it is a matter of time. But, we have previously learnt about this from media reports, and now the Canadian himself has taken the floor.

Davies has not ruled out the possibility of a move to the Santiago Bernabéu, but at the same time emphasised that his agent is now focused on talks with Bayern:

"Will I play at Real? Right now my agent is talking to Bayern. Whatever happens, I will be very grateful to Bayern," 90min quoted Davies' conversation with journalists as saying.

Earlier it was reported that Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti prefers to strengthen the centre of defence in the summer, rather than its flanks, so the transfer of the Canadian defender in the upcoming transfer window may not happen.