Arsenal have extended the contract of an experienced midfielder

Experienced central midfielder Jorginho will continue his career at Arsenal.

As reported on the club's official website, Jorginho has signed a new contract with the club. The new agreement between the Italian national team player and the "Gunners" is valid until the summer of 2025. His previous contract was set to expire after the current season.

It is known that the new contract for Jorginho does not include an option for automatic contract extension for another season.

"I’m really happy to stay. There was not much to discuss because I feel really good here.Just to know that they appreciate me and want me to stay longer as well, it’s a big thing for me. I feel that I have more to do, so that’s why I’m staying", commented the footballer on signing the new contract.

Jorginho joined Arsenal in the winter of 2023 from Chelsea for €11 million. In the current season, the 32-year-old midfielder has played 35 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.