Confirmed. Arsenal have extended the contract of their midfielder

Despite irregular performances this season, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho managed to convince the bosses of the "canoniers" in his professional suitability, and they have extended the labour agreement with the Italian.

This is reported by the official website of the London club. The new agreement runs until June 2025. Leave Arsenal Jorginho could leave in less than two months, because that's when his old contract ended.

As the Italian himself admitted, the contract negotiations went smoothly:

"To be honest, there was nothing to discuss because I feel very good here. Just to know that they appreciate me and want me to stay longer is very important for me. I feel like I have a lot to do, so that's why I'm staying."

Jorginho has been included in Arsenal's Premier League squad 35 times this season, but has only played in 23 of them. He has not scored a goal in that time on the pitch, but has given two assists.