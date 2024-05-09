RU RU
"We can beat Ferrari" - Hamilton on his goals for the season with Mercedes

"We can beat Ferrari" - Hamilton on his goals for the season with Mercedes

Motorsport News Today, 09:05
Steven Perez
"We can beat Ferrari" - Hamilton on his goals for the season with Mercedes

Formula 1 driver and Mercedes team member Lewis Hamilton shared his plans for this season and his performances for the German team.

In an interview with Racingnews365, the Briton stated that his heart is still with Mercedes, and he truly wants to continue contributing and elevating them.

"In truth, I'm not in communication with the Ferrari team. I observe from afar, but all my focus is on how we can surpass them right now. How we can win. That's where all my energy is directed," Hamilton declared.

He added that he finds himself in a unique situation. On one hand, he is very pleased to have another full season ahead working with his teammates at Mercedes, yet Lewis eagerly anticipates the future.

It is worth recalling that at the recent Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton secured sixth place. The winner of the race was his compatriot Lando Norris, representing the McLaren team.

By the way, the legendary Lewis Hamilton will depart from Mercedes after the conclusion of the next season. The British racer will join Ferrari in the summer.

