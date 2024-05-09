RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news A Bundesliga club needs to lose in the last round to have a chance at the Champions League. Why?

A Bundesliga club needs to lose in the last round to have a chance at the Champions League. Why?

Football news Today, 09:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
A Bundesliga club needs to lose in the last round to have a chance at the Champions League. Why? Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

A unique situation has arisen in the Bundesliga standings ahead of the final two rounds. Eintracht Frankfurt needs to lose in the last round match against RB Leipzig. But how did such a scenario unfold?

The reason lies in Borussia Dortmund's participation in the Champions League final, granting Eintracht a chance to enter the UEFA Champions League 2024/25, despite currently holding only sixth place.

Thanks to Germany's high seasonal rating, an additional fifth spot has been allocated to the Champions League for the next season. However, the number of Bundesliga teams could increase to six if Borussia Dortmund wins the Champions League 2023/24 final against Real Madrid, while finishing the Bundesliga season in fifth place. In such a case, the extra spot would go to the league's sixth-placed team.

If Eintracht defeats RB Leipzig in the final round, Borussia Dortmund will have the opportunity to rise to fourth place. In this scenario, Leipzig would claim the fifth Champions League spot, while Eintracht would still secure a place in the Europa League.

It's worth noting that next season, the Champions League will undergo a new format for the first time in history, omitting the group stage. Thirty-six teams will compete in a single league, with each team playing eight matches against different opponents.

Eintracht Frankfurt last played in the Champions League in 1960. The "Eagles" reached the Round of 16, where they were defeated by Napoli.

Related teams and leagues
Eintracht Frankfurt RB Leipzig Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Today, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Yesterday, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Yesterday, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:04 Bayer and Juventus are interested in the sensational Girona star Tennis news Today, 10:48 Rafael Nadal began his campaign at the tournament in Rome with a hard-fought victory Football news Today, 10:34 The MLS club has signed a 14-year-old prodigy to a professional contract Football news Today, 10:31 A Real midfielder sustained injury during match against Bayern. His participation in final is doubt Football news Today, 10:24 "Whatever happens." Davies commented on rumours of a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:01 Arsenal have extended the contract of an experienced midfielder Football news Today, 09:58 Carlo Ancelotti has set an all-time record in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 09:43 Confirmed. Arsenal have extended the contract of their midfielder Football news Today, 09:39 A Bundesliga club needs to lose in the last round to have a chance at the Champions League. Why? Football news Today, 09:35 Tuchel elucidated the reason of Kane's substitution in the match against Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024