A Bundesliga club needs to lose in the last round to have a chance at the Champions League. Why?

A unique situation has arisen in the Bundesliga standings ahead of the final two rounds. Eintracht Frankfurt needs to lose in the last round match against RB Leipzig. But how did such a scenario unfold?

The reason lies in Borussia Dortmund's participation in the Champions League final, granting Eintracht a chance to enter the UEFA Champions League 2024/25, despite currently holding only sixth place.

Thanks to Germany's high seasonal rating, an additional fifth spot has been allocated to the Champions League for the next season. However, the number of Bundesliga teams could increase to six if Borussia Dortmund wins the Champions League 2023/24 final against Real Madrid, while finishing the Bundesliga season in fifth place. In such a case, the extra spot would go to the league's sixth-placed team.

If Eintracht defeats RB Leipzig in the final round, Borussia Dortmund will have the opportunity to rise to fourth place. In this scenario, Leipzig would claim the fifth Champions League spot, while Eintracht would still secure a place in the Europa League.

It's worth noting that next season, the Champions League will undergo a new format for the first time in history, omitting the group stage. Thirty-six teams will compete in a single league, with each team playing eight matches against different opponents.

Eintracht Frankfurt last played in the Champions League in 1960. The "Eagles" reached the Round of 16, where they were defeated by Napoli.