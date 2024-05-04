The Bundesliga season's symbolic team has been announced
Photo: bundesliga.com
The Bundesliga's symbolic team for the 2023/24 season has been announced on the official website of the German Bundesliga, based on the votes of fans, club representatives, and experts.
The lineup includes a goalkeeper, four defenders, four midfielders, and three forwards. Bayer, the champion of the season, was prominently represented in this symbolic team.
The Bundesliga symbolic team for the 2023/24 season is as follows:
- Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund);
- Defenders: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer), Jonathan Tah (Bayer), Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer);
- Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Granit Xhaka (Bayer), Florian Wirtz (Bayer);
- Forwards: Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Victor Boniface (Bayer).
