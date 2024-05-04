The Bundesliga season's symbolic team has been announced

The Bundesliga's symbolic team for the 2023/24 season has been announced on the official website of the German Bundesliga, based on the votes of fans, club representatives, and experts.

The lineup includes a goalkeeper, four defenders, four midfielders, and three forwards. Bayer, the champion of the season, was prominently represented in this symbolic team.

The Bundesliga symbolic team for the 2023/24 season is as follows: