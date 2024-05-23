Forbes has updated the rating of the world's most expensive football clubs. Who is in the lead?
Forbes has published a new ranking of the most valuable football clubs in the world today.
For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid leads the list with a valuation of $6.6 billion. Manchester United remains in second place at $6.55 billion, while Barcelona holds third place at $5.6 billion.
The top 10 most valuable football clubs in the world
- Real Madrid – $6.6 billion
- Manchester United – $6.55 billion
- Barcelona – $5.6 billion
- Liverpool – $5.37 billion
- Manchester City – $5.1 billion
- Bayern Munich – $5 billion
- Paris Saint-Germain – $4.4 billion
- Tottenham Hotspur – $3.2 billion
- Chelsea – $3.13 billion
- Arsenal – $2.6 billion
According to projections, Real Madrid's value is expected to increase further next year, ensuring it retains its leadership position.
