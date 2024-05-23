BREAKING! Motta leaves Bologna

Italian side Bologna have announced on their website that head coach Thiago Motta has decided not to renew his contract with the club and will leave the team at the end of it.

Augmented: in a statement, the Rossoblu said that the specialist informed of his decision this morning. The club took the decision to their knowledge and thanked Motta for his work and wished him success in the future.

"In these two years I have met a prepared and winning coach," said president Joey Saputo, "who has given the team a brilliant playing personality. The goal of qualifying for the Champions League has written him and all the players into the history of our club. I would like him to stay at Bologna, but I can only thank him and his staff for these wonderful seasons and wish him all the best for the future."

Motta is expected to take charge of Juventus Turin, who recently said goodbye to Massimiliano Allegri.