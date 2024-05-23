Freudian disclaimer? Napoli boss called his club 'rubbish' right in Italian parliament

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to the Italian parliament on Wednesday, where he spoke about the need to cut Serie A and the need for the government to support clubs. During that speech, the Neapolitan team boss made a gaffe.

De Laurentiis stated that the league status is held by six, at most eight clubs and the government should realise that. The rest, however, are rubbish:

"Serie A will never have the strength to reduce the number of clubs, so the government must do that and decide that Serie A should have X and not Y clubs because the revenue cannot justify its existence. There are six, maximum eight clubs in this League and the government should realise that. The rest are just rubbish. We want the government to stabilise the vote in favour of those six to eight clubs that are crucial to the creation of the league because otherwise it will not hold."

However, the Napoli boss has apparently forgotten that, as of now, his side is not in the top eight of the Italian league, sitting in tenth place in the standings with a round to go before the end of the season and at most retaining a chance of qualifying for the Conference League.