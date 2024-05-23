Real Madrid are preparing to loot their rivals' academy players

Despite the fact that Atletico is one of the main rivals of Real Madrid, the royal club is not bent on luring Los Colchoneros players to themselves.

Thus, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, the "creamy" are preparing to invite under a dozen representatives of Atletico's academy. One of them will be goalkeeper Sergio Mestre, which for the Los Colchoneros was an unusually painful fact, as no one could assume that after a dozen years in Atletico's academy he would go to the eternal rival.

Players of just about every age category are expected to move to Real, as Atletico's academy is considered to be almost exemplary. Among them are also looking at the reserve team, which, remarkably, managed not to lose to the Royal Castilla in the championship matches.